Report: Oprah Is Blue Ivy Carter's Godmother (Naturally)

It’s official: Blue Ivy Carter is going to be the coolest, most powerful kid on the planet.



When your mother is Beyoncé and your father Jay-Z, ’tis only fitting that Oprah, the woman known worldwide by her first name alone, be chosen as your godmother.

RadarOnline is reporting that the Big O was just chosen for the big role in Blue’s life.

A rep for Beyoncé and Jay-Z has not yet returned request for confirmation, but the former talk show host did gift baby Blue with a trunk full of books upon her arrival.

In 2010, Oprah chose Jay-Z’s book “Decoded” as one of her famed “favourite Things,” saying how impressed she was by it after Jay sent her a copy.

The role of godfather has reportedly been given to Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith, a close friend of Jay-Z’s—a conscious decision by the A-list parents to not choose blood relatives as B’s godparents.

Not even a month old and Blue already has the most A-list lineage ever, countless mock Twitter accounts and a record-breaking Billboard hit? Things are looking pretty, pretty, pretty good for the future icon.

