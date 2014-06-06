REPORT: One Third Of Australia's NBN Connections Are Broken

A report says one third of all existing NBN connections are faulty (Photo: file)

Around one third of the existing National Broadband Network connections are reportedly broken.

And the Australian Financial Review says that the approximately 118,338 premises counted as covered by the NBN need millions of dollars in repair work.

the Fin says the problem is underground piping that connects the buildings to fibre cable is damaged, or in some cases missing, citing official figures.

Sources said in the report that it could cost more than $100 million to fix the buildings that were already passed, and that this sum includes $40 million in extra fees to contractors.

There’s more here.

