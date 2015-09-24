REPORT: One of BMW's cars doesn't pass European emissions tests

BMW is the second car company to be swept into the emissions standards scandal that has embroiled Volkswagen this week, and led to the resignation of the company’s CEO.

Car makers around the world have seen their share prices plunge as investors worry over whether the scandal, identified by US regulators on Friday, spreads beyond VW. And one German media report just gave us the first suggestion that it does.

The BMW X3 Xdrive20d exceeds European emissions standards by a shocking 11 times, according to AUTO BILD, the car-focused wing of Germany’s biggest tabloid.

Here’s what the company’s share price looks like:

More on this story as it breaks.

