Google stock down after report that FTC could reopen its antitrust case

Google’s stuck dipped nearly 1.5% Wednesday afternoon.

The drop closely followed a new report from Politico that said that Federal Trade Commission officials may be thinking about reopening an antitrust investigation about the search giant.

The FTC closed its original case against Google in 2013 without charges.

Google’s currently undergoing some legal troubles overseas. The European Commission filed an antitrust complaint against its mobile operating system, Android, in April, and is also pursuing a seperate case into Google’s search engine rankings for its shopping service.

