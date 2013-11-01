Shooting At Los Angeles Airport -- TSA Agent Killed, Several Injured

A shooting at Los Angeles International Airport this afternoon is believed to have left at least one person dead.

Seven people have been injured and six were transported to local hospitals, according to airport officials.

The TSA employees’ union has confirmed that a TSA agent died in the shooting. The TSA said in a statement that multiple agents were shot.

Police said during a press conference that the gunman has been taken into custody.

The shooter has been identified as 23-year-old Paul Ciancia. He was reportedly found with a note saying he wanted to “kill TSA and pigs.”

A “stampede of people” reportedly started running onto the tarmac after the gunfire broke out, according to Fox Sports’ Bill Reiter, who was on the scene. Terminals 2 and 3 were evacuated.

Arrival and departure roads to the airport have been closed, according to CBS LA. The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop at the airport, the airport’s Twitter account says that other than arriving flights, flight operations have been “temporarily held.”

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Evacuated passengers wait on the tarmac next to a Southwest Airlines passenger jet after a shooting at Los Angeles International Airport November 1, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Chief of airport police Patrick Gannon gave these details during a press conference:

“An individual came into Terminal 3 of this airport, pulled an assault rifle out of a bag and began to open fire in the terminal. He proceeded up to the screening area where TSA screeners are and continued shooting. Personnel from the [airport police] responded immediately to the calls. They tracked the individual through the airport and engaged him in gunfire in Terminal 3 and were able to take him into custody.”

LA Times editor Jimmy Orr tweeted these videos from the scene on the tarmac:

Reiter was live-tweeting from the scene with details about the shooting:

