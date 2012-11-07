REPORT: Republicans Are Passing Around This Set Of Exit Polls That Don't Look Good For Mitt Romney

Political Wire’s Taegan Goddard gets his hands on some Republican-circulated exit polls. We have no idea how closely they resemble the truth, though if they do bear some resemblance, then President Barack Obama would win the election. He would lead Mitt Romney 281-235, with two tossup states (Virginia and Colorado) still to come.



Here are Goddard’s numbers:

7:00 – Virginia – Tied



7:30 – North Carolina – Romney +1



7:30 – Ohio – Obama +4



8:00 – Florida – Romney +1



8:00 – New Hampshire – Obama +3



8:00 – Pennsylvania – Obama +4



9:00 – Colorado – Tied



9:00 – Minnesota – Obama +4



9:00 – Wisconsin – Obama +4

10:00 – Iowa (wave 1) Obama +3



10:00 – Nevada (wave 1) Obama +5

And here’s a map of how that would look:

Photo: 270towin.com

Of course, Goddard cautions: “Probably best to ignore them.”

Drudge’s exit polls are also cryptic >

