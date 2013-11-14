UPDATE: There Was No Fire At Tesla Plant, 3 Employees Injured By Hot Metal

Tesla has just confirmed that there was a workplace incident at its factory in Fremont.

“There was a failure in a low pressure aluminium casting press. Three employees were injured by hot metal from that press. We are making sure that they receive the best possible care.

Earlier today Brian Dinsmore tweeted that there were fire trucks and an ambulance outside Tesla’s Fremont factory. And there were reports that there had been a fire at the factory.

NBC Bay Area tweeted this image from the scene:

#BREAKING: Fire trucks, ambulance at Tesla factory in Fremont. @NBCBayArea chopper over plant pic.twitter.com/PDwwGRlvWk

— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) November 13, 2013

More from Dinsmore:

.@FremontFire confirms three workers injured @TeslaMotors. No fire visible, looks like all injured have been transported. #Breaking

— Brian Dinsmore (@DinsmoreDesk) November 13, 2013

Tesla has its factory in Fremont and also assembles cars in Tilburg, Netherlands.

The stock began to fall after 3 p.m. but is now up 0.2%. Here’s a look at the intra-day chart:

A previous version of this article attributed the report of the fire to Brian Dinsmore. Dinsmore reported that there were firetrucks outside and reports of the fire came from other outlets.

