Active shooter and possible hostage situation at Walmart in Texas

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at a Walmart in Amarillo, Texas on Tuesday morning, local media reported.

ABC News 4, citing police, reported that a former employee had taken a manager hostage.

The Amarillo Police Department confirmed that it had responded to the scene where there were “reports of an armed subject inside who may have hostages” and urged pedestrians to avoid the area.

The apparent location of the active shooting. Map showing the relative location of the Walmart at 4215 Canyon Drive in Amarillo, Texas, where police responded to reports of a shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is made available.

