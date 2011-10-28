Report: Obama's Student Loan Debt Plan Saves The Average Graduate At Most $8 Per Month

The Atlantic’s Daniel Indiviglio analyses President Barack Obama’s new executive orders meant to help college graduates burdened by student loans, but finds that the benefits of the White House’s new initiative are comically small.



The orders, which move forward rules limiting payments on the loans to 10 per cent of income (from 15 per cent) and allow loan forgiveness at 20 years (from 25), would save the average graduate between $4.50 and $7.75 per month, Indiviglio finds.

