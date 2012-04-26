REPORT: Obama's Security Team Got Wasted And Bought Prostitutes In El Salvador Too

Photo: Flickr user jark/ Creative Commons

This is just never-ending now. Just a little over a week after the Secret Service erupted with a prostitution scandal in Colombia, comes a report of another scandal.



According to a report from Chris Halsne published at kirotv.com, a U.S. government contractor in El Salvador is telling the story of how a year ago he and members of an advanced Secret Service team partied at a strip club:

The eyewitness says he joined about a dozen Secret Service agents and a few U.S. military specialists at a strip club in San Salvador a few days before President Obama and his family arrived in El Salvador to meet with its new president, Mauricio Funes.

This source witnessed the majority of the men drink heavily (“wasted,” “heavily intoxicated”) at the strip club. He says most of the Secret Service “advance-team” members also paid extra for access to the VIP section of the club where they were provided a number of sexual favours in return for their cash

Halsne says he has names of the agents allegedly involved and records to substantiate these claims, and that he will reveal more in Kiro TV news segments soon.

It seems more and more like the incident in Colombia wasn’t isolated, but part of a broader culture within the Secret Service.

via Drudge Report

