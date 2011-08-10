Obama Lands At Dover Air Force Base To honour Fallen Troops

Photo: The White House

President Barack Obama has landed at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to view the return of 30 U.S. servicemen killed in Saturday’s helicopter crash in Afghanistan.The White House did not publicly announce the visit.



The Pentagon has not formally identified the remains, and no media coverage is allowed.

The helicopter is believed to have been downed by enemy fire while going to assist a pinned-down Army Ranger unit.

