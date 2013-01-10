Obama To Name Jack Lew As Treasury Secretary Tomorrow

Just breaking now.Bloomberg’s Hans Nichols reports that Obama will name Jack Lew as Treasury Secretary tomorrow.



Lew, who is currently Obama’s Chief Of Staff, has been seen as the frontrunner for a long time.

Previously he was Obama’s budget chief, and previous to that he was at Citi.

While Lew is seen as likely being an easy nomination, there is some GOP opposition to him.

POLITICO’s Manu Raju had a good report on the politics surrounding Jack lew today:

Lew has irked powerful Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during tense negotiations to raise the debt ceiling as well as the final round of talks to avert the fiscal cliff at the end of 2012.

Several Republicans said Tuesday they don’t view Lew as a man interested in hearing GOP concerns. One aide called him “tone deaf” in understanding the compromises that Republicans could accept during high-stakes talks.

A lot of the frustration seems to be about his bargaining style.

On the other hand, here’s the take from conservative pundit and writer Ben Domenech:

