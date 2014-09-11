REPORT: President Obama Rejected From Multiple Exclusive NY Golf Clubs

President Barack Obama reportedly was unable to get onto a golf course when he was in New York for Labour Day weekend at the end of last month after he was rejected by several exclusive clubs.

According to WNBC, Obama was denied tee times at multiple courses including Trump National Golf Club, the Winged Foot, and Willow Ridge. Obama was in the New York area for fundraisers on Friday, Aug. 29.

The next day, he attended the wedding of his chef, Sam Kass, and MSNBC host Alex Wagner. WNBC reported Obama hoped to spend Saturday morning on the links and had his staff gave the clubs “just a day or two notice” to see if they would accommodate him.

The White House announced on Thursday before the weekend that the President would change his schedule and return to Washington after the fundraisers on Aug. 29. He then flew back and forth to the wedding on the following day and did not spend Saturday morning in the New York area.

WNBC said “club managers apparently did not want to inconvenience their high-powered and high-paying members over Labour Day weekend by shutting down their courses to accommodate the president.”

The White House and the three clubs named in WNBC’s report did not comment on the alleged golf course snub to the news network.

Reality television personality and businessman Donald Trump, an outspoken critic of Obama, heads the Trump Organisation, which owns Trump National. Business Insider reached out to Trump’s office to see if the president would be welcome at the club in the future.

We did not receive a response.

