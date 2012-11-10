Conservative News Site Alleges That Obama Delayed Petraeus Resignation Until After Election

General David Petraeus was the director of the CIA.

Photo: AP

In case you thought there was a chance that the startling resignation of General David Petraeus might not “go political,” it already has.Citing an FBI source, conservative site Newsmax is reporting that the Obama administration delayed the resignation of General Petraeus until after the election to avoid embarrassment.



FBI agents on the case expected that Petraeus would be asked to resign immediately rather than risk the possibility that he could be blackmailed to give intelligence secrets to foreign intelligence agencies or criminals…

[T]he FBI, Justice Department, and the White House held off on asking for Petraeus’ resignation until after the election… FBI agents on the case were aware that such a decision had been made to hold off on forcing him out until after the election and were outraged.

“The decision was made to delay the resignation apparently to avoid potential embarrassment to the president before the election,” an FBI source says. “To leave him in such a sensitive position where he was vulnerable to potential blackmail for months compromised our security and is inexcusable.”

This report is directly refuted by Jake Tapper of ABC, who reports that the White House was informed of the FBI investigation and affair on Wednesday this week, and President Obama learned about it on Thursday (yesterday).

Photo: @jaketapper

The latter report presumably won’t stop the chatter.

