REPORT: NYT To Publish Scandalous Paterson Story Wednesday, Governor Meeting With Paper To Answer Questions

Yesterday evening we reported that the much-rumoured NYT bombshell on Governor David Paterson was set to be published today.



We were obviously wrong on the timing, as no Paterson article ran today.

And though the Governor’s office confirmed the existence of an article, they insisted to us, and on the record to Gawker, that it was a mere profile, and that there would be no bombshell.

Anyway, here’s the latest from WPIX, which directly contradicts the message coming from the Governor’s office:

Governor Paterson reportedly is preparing to respond to scandalous rumours that have been swirling around him for the past 10 days. A political source tells PIX News the governor will meet with editors of the New York Times tomorrow to answer questions regarding their investigation into his personal conduct.

The Times had been expected to publish a “bombshell” story as early as Monday, and that the governor’s resignation was likely to follow.

According to a source, the story hasn’t run yet because reporters were seeking additional corroboration and because attempts were still being made to have the governor respond to the allegations, which reportedly involve the governor and other women in a possible sex scandal. Latest indication is that the Times will run the story Wednesday.

So, there are a few possibilities here. Let’s quickly run them down:

The NYT is preparing to publish a benign profile of Paterson, and all the talk of a bombshell is pure echo-chamber rumour being floated by a few political enemies (he has lots). This is what the governor’s office is saying.

The NYT might or might not have something scandalous, and the governor’s office believes they can convince the paper not to publish anything damning, so for now they’re putting the very best spin on things.

The governor’s office is putting out rumours of a damning NYT article, so that when it comes out and it’s benign, they can win by beating low expectations.

There ya go. We’ll wait until Wednesday.

