NYPD fatally shot a man reportedly responsible for 'hammer attacks' in Manhattan

Christina Sterbenz

NYPD officers fatally shot a man Wednesday morning believed to be responsible for Monday’s “hammer attacks” in Union Square, police sources told the New York Daily News.

NYPD confirmed the shooting to Business Insider with no further details. DCPI confirmed to the Huffington Post that the suspect died, and no officers were injured.

Witnesses told CBS local that two officers pursued a man wielding a hammer and opened-fire when he attempted to attack.

On Monday, a hammer-wielding man from the Bronx attacked four people near Union Square between 1:45 pm and 7:00 pm, according to the New York Daily News.

Police had posted a $US2,500 reward for the man responsible for the attacks.

 This story is developing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.