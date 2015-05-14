NYPD fatally shot a man reportedly responsible for 'hammer attacks' in Manhattan

NYPD officers fatally shot a man Wednesday morning believed to be responsible for Monday’s “hammer attacks” in Union Square, police sources told the New York Daily News.

NYPD confirmed the shooting to Business Insider with no further details. DCPI confirmed to the Huffington Post that the suspect died, and no officers were injured.

Witnesses told CBS local that two officers pursued a man wielding a hammer and opened-fire when he attempted to attack.

Gun shots in Manhattan. Midtown. 37th and 8th. The police have apprehended someone. pic.twitter.com/XHOvz6v6GK

— Sunny Dubey (@intsunny) May 13, 2015

UPDATE: #NYPD was responding to a man was attempting to hit a police officer with a hammer at the time of the shooting.

— ABC7NY NewsDesk (@ABC7NYNewsDesk) May 13, 2015

On Monday, a hammer-wielding man from the Bronx attacked four people near Union Square between 1:45 pm and 7:00 pm, according to the New York Daily News.

Police had posted a $US2,500 reward for the man responsible for the attacks.

Police have put up these wanted posters in #UnionSquare with his picture offering a $US2500 reward for information pic.twitter.com/Sm0rREp2T4

— ilana gold (@ilanagoldTV) May 13, 2015

This story is developing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.