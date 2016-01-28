REPORT: North Korea is 'preparing to launch a long-range missile'

Japan’s Kyodo news agency claims satellite imagery may show Pyongyang preparing to launch a long-range missile.
The report comes from an anonymous government official source who claims the missile could be launched from North Korea’s “Tongchang-ri” test site within a week.
According to 38north.org, the station has recently completed an extensive three-year upgrade, including expanded propellant bunkers, “probably designed to support future activities related to the testing and launching of larger rockets”.
The station was used in 2012 the last time North Korea successfully launched an object – most likely a satellite – into orbit.
On January 6, Pyongyang detonated a hydrogen bomb which sparked a 5.1 magnitude tremor.
It then released a statement saying the test was “neither to ‘threaten’ anyone nor to ‘provoke’ someone for a certain purpose”.
Ten days later, it issued another statement demanding the US halt its “joint military exercises” with South Korea, or nuclear testing would resume.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.