REPORT: North Korea has deployed intermediate-range ballistic missiles

North Korea test-launched two Nodong ballistic missiles into the East Sea just over a year ago. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/ Getty Images.

There are reports that North Korea has “appeared to have deployed intermediate-range ballistic missiles” near its east coast.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency issued the alert at 11.06am AEST.

North Korea has been “showing signs” recently of preparing the launch of missiles with the potential to reach the west coast of the USA.

North Korea has deployed mobile missiles in military parades before. If it goes ahead with a launch from the east coast, it will be the first time North Korea has tested a mobile ballistic missile.

Yonhap says one or two Musudan intermediate range ballistic missiles had been shifted to the east coast, and could be launched Friday.

Friday is also the birthday of the North Korea’s founder, Kim Il-sung.

Yonhap also issued an “urgent” headline saying South Korea is bracing for a possible missile launch.

