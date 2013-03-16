REPORT: North Korea Fires Off Two Short Range Missiles Into East Sea

Photo: AP

A military officer has anonymously tipped the Yonhap news agency that North Korea “test fired” two shortrange missiles into the East Sea Friday.”The launch was seen as testing its capability for short-range missiles. It seemed to be conducted on a military-unit level, not at a national level,” the source told Yonhap.



The doesn’t just underscore tensions between North and South, but between hawkish generals and their young leader, Kim Jong-Un. “Not at the national level” but on a “military-unit” level seems to imply that the dictator did not order the test.

The missiles were reportedly North Korea’s KN-02 short range version.

From Yonhap:

KN-02 missiles, an upgraded version of SS-21 short-range missiles, are estimated to have a range of about 120 kilometers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.