REPORT: North Korea Fires At South Korean Propaganda Balloon, South Korea Fires Back

REUTERS/Jacky Chen North Korean soldiers are seen on a boat on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite to the Chinese border city of Dandong, October 6, 2014.

North Korea has fired artillery at a South Korean propoganda balloon, the Associated Press reports, to which South Korea fired back.

This is a developing story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.