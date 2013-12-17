Thousands Of Articles Have Disappeared From North Korea's News Website

North Korea has erased thousands of articles archived at multiple news sites, according to NKNews.org, a North Korea watchdog site.

The group estimates 35,000 articles have been wiped from Korea Central News Agency, the government-run news service, along with an additional 65,000 articles in Spanish, English, Chinese and Japanese. They also say 20,000 articles were removed from the archives of the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea’s state newspaper.

Currently, you can only bring up articles published after October 1, 2013.

NKNews said it wasn’t clear if the deletions were permanent. You can still seemingly access KCNA archives on a mirror site run out of Japan.

“One expert who follows North Korean media output closely, but asked not be identified for professional reasons, said she was in ‘shock’ about the move,” NKNews said, and that it was likely related to other recent actions taken by leader Kim Jong-un to consolidate his rule.

On Friday, KCNA deleted all articles related to Jang Song-thaek, whom the government executed last week for treason, NKNews said.

