Report: No Vote Expected On Debt Ceiling Today

Both Republicans and Democrats are suggesting that progress is being made on a deal to raise the debt ceiling and reopen the government.

But according to Roll Call reporter Daniel Newhauser, staffers in the House of Representatives are being notified that a vote on related legislation is not expected today.

House staff being notified that there is not expected to be debt/cr vote today

— Daniel Newhauser (@dnewhauser) October 11, 2013

President Obama met with Senate Republicans this morning, and Jonathan Strong of National Review reports that some Senate Republicans are looking to “jam” Speaker John Boehner by reaching a deal with the President that would pass the Senate with a broad bipartisan majority.

Boehner needs to pass a plan of his own quickly to avoid losing control over negotiations to the Senate. But it probably won’t happen today.

