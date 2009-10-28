Nintendo Planning A Big-Screen DSi, Says Japanese Paper

Nintendo (NTDOY) will release a new version of its DSi portable device with a 4-inch screen later this year, Japanese newspaper Nikkei Shimbun is reporting. That represents an improvement over the current models, which sport 3.25-inch screens.



Nintendo has not yet confirmed the report, but Nikkei Shimbun has a good track record breaking stories about Nintendo.

The device is expected to cost ¥18,900 (just over $200). Plans for release outside Japan have not yet been set.

