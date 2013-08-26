Report: Nine And Seven Trying To Work Out How To Make Their Own Version Of Netflix

According to a report in the AFR, channels Nine and Seven have held talks about a video-streaming joint venture.
Reportedly, if it went ahead, the joint venture product would be similar to on-demand content streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu.
Though sources warned, in the article, that both sides had reservations about working together under a formal agreement.
However senior Seven executives are said to have been seconded to the network’s Sydney office to develop a subscription video on demand service (SVOD).
Seven boss Tom Worner told the AFR the network had received several partnership offers.
