Report: Nine And Seven Trying To Work Out How To Make Their Own Version Of Netflix

Photo: Getty/Cameron Spencer

According to a report in the AFR, channels Nine and Seven have held talks about a video-streaming joint venture.

Reportedly, if it went ahead, the joint venture product would be similar to on-demand content streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu.

Though sources warned, in the article, that both sides had reservations about working together under a formal agreement.

However senior Seven executives are said to have been seconded to the network’s Sydney office to develop a subscription video on demand service (SVOD).

Seven boss Tom Worner told the AFR the network had received several partnership offers.

Read more here.



Now read: I Founded Sumo Salad Because I Gained 50kg And A Mate Called Me A Teletubby



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.