Report: Nick Saban Would Be Willing To Leave Alabama To Become Texas Head Coach

With growing speculation that the University of Texas will force out football coach Mack Brown after the season, the one name that keeps popping up as a replacement is Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Now, adding fuel to the fire is a report that Saban’s agent told Texas officials that Saban would be willing to leave Alabama for Texas.

According to an Associated Press report (via AL.com), Saban’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, spoke with two Texas regents over the phone. That conversation was detailed in an email from one of the regents, Tom Hicks, in late September.

In that email, Hicks wrote, “Sexton confirmed that UT is the only job Nick would possibly consider leaving Alabama for, and that his success there created special pressure for him.”

Of course, Texas still has a coach. However, two days after speaking with Saban’s agent, Hicks approached Brown about the possibility of retiring, something Brown reportedly has no interest in doing.

This report also comes on the heels of Texas announcing they had hired Steve Patterson to be the school’s new athletic director, replacing long-time Brown ally, DeLoss Dodds.

This news also comes just two weeks after rumours surfaced that Saban’s wife was house-hunting in Austin.

Of course, this could all just be a way for Saban to leverage for a bigger contract from Alabama. Saban is already the highest-paid college football coach, making $US5.3 million per season.

When it was first reported that Saban’s agent spoke with Texas officials, Saban said he was “too damn old to go someplace else and start all over.” Saban turned 62 last week.

