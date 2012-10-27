Report: NHL Will Cancel All-Star Game And Winter Classic Next Week

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Earlier today, the NHL announced that they have cancelled all games in November and have pulled their offer to the players’ union off the table. But that is just the start.According to John Buccigross of ESPN, the NHL will announce the cancellation of both the All-Star game and the extremely popular Winter Classic. Buccigross originally said the announcement would be made Monday, but later amended that to “next week.”



If this does happen, this means the league is already set to cancel all games in December, as the Winter Classic is played annually on January 1. This year’s game was slated to be played in Michigan Stadium between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings.

Of course, leaking this information could just be a negotiating ploy by the owners. Much like the NBA beginning the 2011-12 season with their popular Christmas Day games, the Winter Classic could be used as a way to jump-start a shortened season.

