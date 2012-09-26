Report: NFL Is Done Compromising With Locked Out Refs

In the wake of the controversial ending that cost the Packers a win, Chris Mortensen of ESPN is reporting that the NFL and the locked out officials met until 2 a.m. last night. However, while that might sound like the two sides are progressing towards a deal, the two sides may be further apart than ever.



In a separate report, later confirmed by Mortensen, Mark Maske of The Washington Post says the NFL is now taking a hard-line stance with the officials and will no longer make any compromises during negotiations…

The owners of the 32 NFL teams are firmly against making any further compromises in the referee negotiations, according to a source.

So on the one hand, the two sides have now met three times in the last week, which indicates that they want a deal. But if the owners are going to dig their heals in the ground even deeper after what happened last weekend, this fiasco could drag out for a while.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.