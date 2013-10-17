Report: NFL Considering Additional Thursday Night Games Available Only Online

The NFL may increase the number of primetime games available each week by adding a second game each week on Thursday night

according to a report in the Wall Street Journal(

via ESPN.com).

The league is reportedly disappointed with the ratings being generated for the current Thursday night games available on the NFL Network and thinks a double-header would create more buzz.

But maybe the most interesting aspect of this report is that the NFL is open to the idea of selling the broadcast rights to the addition Thursday night game to online outlets, such as Netflix and Google.

As it stands now, the NFL has three primetime games in a typical week, representing 18.8% of the games. That number is higher in weeks in which teams have byes. It is not a stretch to imagine that in the future, the NFL will increase that number to five games each week, or nearly one-third of their games, with double-headers on Thursday and Monday.

