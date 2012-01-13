Report: Next Year's NHL Winter Classic To Be Held At The Big House, Could Draw 110,000 Fans

Photo: AndrewHorne/Wikimedia Commons

According to Jeff Arnold of Yahoo! Sports, the NHL is close to finalising a deal that would have the 2013 Winter Classic played in Michigan Stadium at the University of Michigan. And if it happens, they will likely set a record for largest crowd to ever watch an outdoor hockey game.Although the report could not confirm, speculation is that the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs would play in the game.



The Big House, which seats over 109,000 and drew more than 114,000 for the Michigan-Notre Dame football game, currently holds the Guinness record for largest outdoor hockey crowd. Last year, Michigan and Michigan State played in the stadium and drew 104,173 fans.

The largest crowd ever to watch an NHL game was the inaugural Winter Classic in 2008, played in Buffalo in front of 71,217 fans.

According to the report, there are still some issues to be resolved before an announcement is made, such as receiving a permit to sell beer at the stadium. But none of the issues are expected to be major stumbling blocks.

