Amazon's Next Smartphone Reportedly Won't Come Out Until 2016

Getty / David Ryder Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at the Fire phone launch

Amazon won’t release the next version of its Fire smartphone until 2016, sources close to its development tell VentureBeat.

The first Fire phone, largely panned as a flop, cost Amazon $US170 million in unsold inventory and other related costs in Q3, and VentureBeat’s Mark Sullivan reports that the lukewarm reception forced the development team “back to the drawing board” for version two.

Although the first Fire phone had some interesting features, like 3-D effects and camera mode that can automatically identify real-world objects, they weren’t enough to get the device off shelves. The development team, closely overseen by CEO Jeff Bezos, is reportedly trying hard to figure out what to put in the new phone to make it a success, even if that means missing next year’s holiday season. When the phone first launched, it cost $US199 with a two-year AT&T contract, but the company quickly slashed that price. It’s now free on contract.

At a Business Insider’s recent Ignition conference, Bezos said that it’s still very early for the device and that Amazon plans to keep integrating on it for years to come.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.