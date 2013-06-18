REPORT: Passenger On Inbound Flight To Newark Restrained After Telling Crew He Poisoned Everyone On Board

A passenger on Newark-bound United Airline Flight 116 has been restrained after he told the crew he had “poisoned everyone on board,” ABC 7 New York reports.



Law enforcement officials in New York and Washington D.C. are said to be aware of the claims. Officials believe the man is disturbed and there is currently no evidence of any poisoning on the flight.

The flight from Hong Kong is due to land at 1.30pm ET.

We will be updating this post as we find out more…

