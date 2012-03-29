REPORT: Intel's Fancy New Processors Coming Next Month -- Are They Headed To The Mac?

Photo: Apple

Intel’s new Ivy Bridge processors will likely make their way into the newest generation of Macs due out next month, reports CPU World.Both the mobile and desktop chips will launch between April 22-28 to be available in your Mac by April 29.



No word on if this has anything to do with rumours of a 15-inch MacBook Air launching around the same time, though we wouldn’t be surprised if that happened.

