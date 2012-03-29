REPORT: New MacBook Pros Due Out In April And June

Photo: Flickr / surgee

A new 13-inch MacBook Pro will arrive in April with a new 15-inch model on its way in May, according to a report from DigiTimes.Sources for the report indicate that Apple’s orders for the 13-inch model are “far higher” than orders for the 15-inch, likely because most people making the switch from PC to Mac start with that model.



The timing lines up pretty serendipitously with the release of Intel’s new Ivy Bridge processors, and the speculation is that the new Macs will be sporting them under the hood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.