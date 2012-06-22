REPORT: NEW GREEK FINANCE MINISTER HOSPITALIZED

Photo: hooktothejaw via flickr

According to Greek news organisation Skai (via Bloomberg) the new Greek Finance Minister has been hospitalized.The cause of hospitalization is unclear, however Dow Jones reporter Matina Stevis said in a Tweet that the buzz among Greek journos is that he collapse.



This is obviously horrible timing for the person with the most crucial role in the entire Greek government.

What’s more, it comes on the same day as the new Greek PM (Samaras) has reportedly scheduled a hospitalization due to a detached retina.

