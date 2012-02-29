REPORT: New Apple TV Will Launch With The iPad 3

Along with its iPad 3 launch in a few weeks, Apple has plans to release an updated Apple TV box with improved specs, according to 9to5 Mac’s ace reporter Mark Gurman.



To be clear, this is not a new Apple TV set, but an update to the $99 set top box Apple sells now.

Gurman says it’ll have a new chip that lets the box play full 1080p HD video. There are also rumours that the new Apple TV will have Siri support, but that doesn’t seem likely.

Apple is expected to host its iPad 3 announcement on March 7, so we should have all the juicy details next week.

