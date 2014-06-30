REPORT: Netflix Australian Launch Is Still A Year Away

After three years of negotiations with Australian content owners, it looks US online streaming giant Netflix has once again delayed its Australian launch.

The earliest Netflix fans can hope for a landing in Australia is the second half of 2015, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Netflix chief financial officer David Wells recently told analysts the company wanted to prove its “existing performance in the markets we have today”.

That means, in the main, a push into six new markets in Europe, bringing its global reach to 47 countries, before Australia is even considered.

Village Roadshow chief executive Graham Burke told the AFR last week Netflix had spoken to the company in recent weeks about content, but Informa analyst Tony Brown said Netflix’s current international expansion strategy appeared to focus on non-English speaking markets.

Netflix have not responded to the AFR’s request for comment.

You can read more about Netflix in Australia here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.