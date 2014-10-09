REPORT: NBC Tried To Get Jon Stewart To Host 'Meet The Press'

According to a story published by New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman on Wednesday, NBC tried to get Jon Stewart to host its flagship weekend political talk show, “Meet The Press,” last summer.

Sherman attributed his story to “three senior television sources with knowledge of the talks” including one who said the network was willing to give Stewart almost “anything.” NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider about Sherman’s report.

Stewart currently hosts Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” which is satirical, but he has developed a reputation for conducting incisive interviews with political figures since taking over that program in 1999.

Chuck Todd, who was previously a reporter and analyst for NBC News as well as host of MSNBC’s “Daily Rundown,” began hosting “Meet The Press” last month.

Todd replaced David Gregory. The change was preceded by months of rumours of Gregory’s impending departure as the show struggled in the ratings compared to its competition on other networks. Todd’s first week last month featured an exclusive interview with President Barack Obama, but since then, “Meet The Press” has returned to third place.

