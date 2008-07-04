Report: NBC U Thiiiis Close To Weather Channel Deal

NBC U and its venture capital consortium appear very close to announcing they’ve closed a deal for Weather Channel, Reuters reports. The deal is expected to come in close to $3.5 billion and will include $1.8 billion in equity and debt from Blackstone Group LP and Bain Capital.



Due to the multiple partners involved, it’s a complex negotiation spearheaded by NBC U head dealmaker (and former ABC/Disney exec) Salil Mehta. But if NBC U can seal it, the company instantly becomes a top player on the Web, with 51.2 million unduplicated unique visitors. Weather.com alone had 38 million unique visitors in May, according to Nielsen Online.

