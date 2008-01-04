Report: NBC U Takes Big Stake In India's NDTV

Paid Content reports NBC U is taking a 30% stake in NDTV, India’s biggest TV production house, for a “nine-figure” sum. Deal would be Jeff Zucker’s second big investment in international TV since he became CEO; NBC U acquired Sparrowhawk Holdings for $350 million in August, a deal that included the international Hallmark channels. Zucker has targeted cable and international as growth areas for NBC U. Cable networks account for 50% of NBC U’s profits, and NBC U has less international exposure than Viacom or News Corp.

Rafat Ali writes that the long-rumoured deal is “confirmed” and “should be finalised any time.”

