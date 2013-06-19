Three Navy Football Players Will Reportedly Face Sexual Assault Charges

Three Naval Academy football players will be charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female student last year, NBC News reports.



The alleged sexual assault occurred at an off-campus party in April of 2012.

The woman reported the incident at the time, but later stopped cooperating with investigators, NBC reports. The investigation was renewed in February of this year.

She was reportedly friends with the players.

NBC says one of the three players had his graduation put on hold, and the other two are juniors. It’s unclear if all will be charged.

This is the latest in a string of sexual assault cases involving the military.

