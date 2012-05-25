REPORT: NASDAQ Is In Damage Control Mode Over Botched Facebook IPO

Photo: milkmit/Dylan Love

Following the news yesterday that that the New York Stock Exchange was courting Facebook to list its stock on their exchange after the social network’s messy first day of trading on the NASDAQ, it seems that the latter exchange is now in damage control mode trying to prevent the possible fallout.Scott Wapner at CNBC is reporting that NASDAQ is “making aggressive push to stem $FB damage” and very concerned about NYSE’s continued interest in listing Facebook.



The news that the NYSE was courting Facebook for its listing was originally denied by NYSE, but reported by various media outlets.

We’ll update as we get more news on the debacle…

