REPORT: MYOB will launch its $3 billion IPO this week

MYOB CEO Tim Reed. Image: Supplied.

After months of speculation, accounting-software company MYOB may launch its $3 billion IPO as early as Tuesday.

According to The Australian the company’s private equity owner Bain Capital intends to raise between $700 million and $800 million to repay debt.

It’s likely to be one of the largest listings this year and will deliver fresh capital to the company which is undergoing a significant transition from desktop-based offerings to a cloud accounting company.

Pre-market research released earlier this month asked fund managers to value MYOB in line with US giant Intuit which has a market cap of about $27 billion.

Citi analyst Justin Diddams estimated MYOB was worth between $2.4 billion and $2.8 billion.

Diddams estimated MYOB’s revenue would grow 8% to $323 million and EBITDA to grow 17% to $150.6 million in the 2015 financial year. Much of the growth is expected to come from the company’s push into cloud-based accounting software options.

The software company has listed four brokers – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Goldman Sachs and UBS – to handle the listing which is expected to take place at the end of April.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.