Multiple people are trapped at Nyack College near New York City after a major gas explosion, the Nyack Fire Department tells CBS New York.



Emergency responders are on the scene of an explosion in the interior of a building on campus.

We’ll have more as it becomes available.

Nyack College (A)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.