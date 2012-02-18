REPORT: Moroccan Man Arrested On His Way To D.C. For Suicide Attack

Fox News reports that a Moroccan man in his late 30s was arrested today on the way to the U.S. Capitol on what he thought would be a suicide mission.



The man was arrested by the FBI after a lengthy investigation, although it’s unclear how law enforcement learned of the man or his inclinations.

He thought he was going to meet al-Qaeda operatives, but was actually being lured by undercover federal agents.

When arrested, he was putting on a vest filled with what he thought were genuine explosives, but were not. The FBI reports he was acting alone, and that he had been praying at a mosque before he met with agents.

This report was tweeted by Fox at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Photo: Twitter

Watch the AP report below:



