REPORT: Morgan Stanley's CFO Is Being Considered For A Top Spot At The Treasury

Bloomberg TV's White House reporter Hans Nichols Tweeted that Ruth Porat, Morgan Stanley executive vice president and chief financial officer, is being considered for a top spot at the U.S. Treasury Department.



Porat has been working at Morgan Stanley since 1987 when she joined the bank’s M&A department.

During her career at Morgan Stanley she has served as the global head of the Financial Institutions Group and as vice chair of the Investment Bank, according to BusinessWeek. She’s been serving as executive vice president and CFO since January 2010.

She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University. She received her master’s in economics from the London School of Economics and holds an MBA from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

