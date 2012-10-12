REPORT: Mobile Advertising Revenues Are Rising Like Crazy

Mobile advertising is on fire.



According to a report released today by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, mobile ad revenues have increased 92 per cent in the last year, rising from $344 million in Q2 2011 to $661 million in Q2 2012.

Digital advertising revenues had an increase of 14 per cent in the first six months of 2012, growing from $14.9 billion in 2011 to $17 billion in Q2 2012. Although it’s interesting to note that 73 per cent of digital advertising dollars are spent on 10 ad-selling companies, and the remainder is spread across approximately 75 other companies.

In spite of the rapid growth of digital and mobile advertising, it’s search that’s on top, accounting for 47 per cent of total digital revenues with $4.1 billion in revenue.

Here’s a breakdown of the data:



Photo: IAB

Historically search has retained the largest share of advertising revenues, but as the chart below shows, even though mobile’s the youngest format, it had the largest per cent revenue increase between 2010 and 2012.

Photo: IAB

