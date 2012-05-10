REPORT: Young Mitt Romney Taunted And Harassed A Homosexual Student During High School

Photo: AP

The Washington Post has a report this morning that when Mitt Romney was at Cranbrook School in the 1960s, he once pinned down a gay student and cut his hair, in part of a prolonged campaign of humiliation.The student in question was John Lauber, whom the Post describes as “a soft-spoken new student one year behind Romney [who] was perpetually teased for his nonconformity and presumed homosexuality.”



The report says that an “incensed” Romney shouted, “He can’t look like that. That’s wrong. Just look at him!” to his friend Matthew Friedman, referring to Laubner’s longer hair.

Then the details paint a dramatic picture:

Friedemann followed them to a nearby room where they came upon Lauber, tackled him and pinned him to the ground. As Lauber, his eyes filling with tears, screamed for help, Romney repeatedly clipped his hair with a pair of scissors.

So there you have it: Mitt Romney, anti-gay bully.

The Post says that this account was corroborated by several students including some that were involved in the bullying.

After four days in which the media agonized over and then celebrated Barack Obama’s complete “evolution” on gay marriage, the timing of the story does feel a bit… choreographed.

