REPORT: Mitt Romney Proposed Charging A Fee For Being Mentally Retarded

Last night Buzzfeed discovered a full copy of John McCain’s 2008 playbook for beating Mitt Romney. It is pretty well-known among political junkies that Mitt Romney imposed a lot of new fees in Massachusetts to balance the budget without raising taxes.



But what is not well known is how crazy and offensive these fees could be.

Here are the two craziest we could find:

Romney Charged A Fee For Being Blind. “It now costs to be blind in Massachusetts. The state’s approximately 35,000 blind and legally blind residents must now pay $10 annually for a certificate of blindness and $15 every four years for a blind identification card. Without the formerly-free documents, blind people cannot take advantage of tax abatements, affordable housing programs, health care services, transportation discounts and other benefits. … The fees originated in February, in Gov. Mitt Romney’s budget proposal for fiscal 2004.” (Shaun Sutner, “Advocates Fight Fees For The Blind,” Telegram & Gazette, 8/5/03)

Romney Also Proposed Imposing A Fee On The Mentally Retarded. “The committee will also accept most of the fee recommendations made by Romney, Rogers said, but would not endorse … a new fee for some mentally retarded citizens…” (Jennifer Peter, “House Leaders Agree With Romney’s Plan To Eliminate Urban Park Agency,” The Associated Press, 4/16/03)

No one has brought this out in an attack ad-yet, but they should.

