REPORT: Mitt Romney Is Definitely Looking At 2016

Getty/Joe Raedle Mitt Romney prepares to concede the 2012 presidential race.

Two-time presidential contender Mitt Romney is apparently looking seriously at making a third White House bid in 2016.

Romney, who has repeatedly insisted he will not run, has kept his inner circle intact and regularly discusses national politics with them, according to a Washington Examiner column by Byron York published Wednesday night.

The article stressed the possibility of Romney ultimately declining to run, but sources around him reportedly have the strong sense that Romney is keeping the door open. What’s more, that same inner circle really wants him to run again.

“Virtually the entire advisory group that surrounded Mitt in 2012 are eager for him to run, almost to a man and a woman,” one “plugged-in member of Romneyland” told the Examiner.

The same unnamed member of Romneyland also said there was a sense from former top Romney aide Spencer Zwick that Romney would like his advisers to remain close.

“Spencer Zwick has never said specifically to everyone to keep your powder dry,” the supporter said. “But the body language, the intonation, and the nuance are absolutely there.”

