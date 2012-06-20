REPORT: Mitch Daniels Will Become Purdue University's Next President

Photo: AP

Another candidate on Mitt Romney’s vice presidential short-list now looks to be out of the running. Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, who briefly considered making a presidential run of his own in 2012, will become the next president of Purdue University, according to a report by Indiana television station WISH.Purdue released a statement Tuesday, saying that its Board of Trustees would meet on Thursday to vote on a candidate to become the university’s 12th president. Citing sources familiar with the situation, WISH reported that candidate was Daniels.



Daniels office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Daniels term as Indiana governor will end in January.

Daniels would replace France Cordova, who is retiring as Purdue’s president next month after a five-year stint as president.

With Daniels apparently out of the “veepstakes,” that makes two potential Romney running mates that are no longer in question. Earlier Tuesday, ABC reported that the Romney campaign has not been vetting Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for the spot.

Here’s the full release from Purdue about its vote on Thursday:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday (June 21) in Stewart centre’s Loeb Playhouse to vote on the candidate nominated to be the university’s 12th president.

The university’s trustees will meet on the stage of Stewart centre’s Loeb Playhouse to vote on a candidate to succeed France A. Córdova. Following the board’s action, Keith Krach, chair of the Board of Trustees, will introduce the president-elect.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and introduction. A live webcast of the vote and announcement and additional information on the president-elect will be available via the Purdue home page. A complete news package also will be available at the home page after the vote.

A search committee chaired by Trustee Michael Berghoff, with representation from the faculty, staff, students and alumni, identified the candidate.

Córdova, Purdue’s 11th president, announced last July her intention to leave the office July 15. Credited with raising the standards, reputation and research profile of the university, she also oversaw improvements in student success and retention and led a university-wide effort to cut costs and ensure a Purdue degree remains affordable.

